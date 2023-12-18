Bone Densitometer Market Is Expected To Grow At A Moderate CAGR Of 2.3% By 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The bone densitometers market in the United Kingdom is poised for consistent growth, anticipating a year-on-year increase of 1.5% through 2034. This projection reflects a sustained demand for advanced diagnostic tools, driven by a heightened focus on bone health awareness and the prevention of osteoporosis. NEWARK, Del, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales of bone densitometers market are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate ( CAGR) of 2.3% from 2024 to 2034. The estimated revenue for the global bone densitometer market is expected to increase from US$ 349.1 million in 2024 to around US$ 438.2 million by 2034.

The global demand for bone densitometers is growing decently due to an increase in osteoporosis cases as well as rising cases of road accidents and sports injuries. Moreover, recent breakthroughs in bone mineral density testing techniques have improved the reliability of the device. Get a Sample Copy of the Report: Strengthening of healthcare infrastructure and modernization of hospitals after the global pandemic is expected to play a determining factor in the higher adoption of bone densitometers. However, bone densitometers are expensive, which is impeding the market's expansion to many low-income countries. “ DXA scanners that have made bone density testing easier and more accurate are gaining traction in the countries with robust healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, advancements in 3D bone density scans are getting popular fast, which has resulted in an emerging trend in recent years," opines Sabyasachi Ghosh , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI). Key Takeaways from the Global Bone Densitometer Market Study Report:

The bone densitometry industry in the United States is expected to advance at a sluggish 1% growth rate per year between 2024 and 2034 .

The demand for bone densitometers in the United Kingdom is anticipated to surge at a higher 1.5% CAGR over the projected period.

China is the leading manufacturer of bone densitometers in Asia , and it is predicted to progress at a 3% CAGR by 2034 . India is witnessing a remarkable rise in the use of bone densitometers these years, which is expected to drive the regional market at 3.4% CAGR till 2034. Competitive Landscape for Bone Densitometer Market Players The competition among bone densitometer manufacturers is moderate since few firms acquire almost three-fourths of the global market sales. However, adequate competition is resulting in collaborative research initiatives and new product developments by leading market players with higher funding capacity. Bone Densitometer Manufacturers Market Size:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2024) US$ 349.1 million Projected Market Size (2034) US$ 438.2 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 2.3 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis US$ million or billion for Value and Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), East Asia, South Asia and Oceania Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, Australia & New Zealand, GCC Countries, and South Africa Key Segments Covered By Technology Type, By End Use, and By Region Key Companies Profiled

BeamMed Ltd.

CompuMed Inc.

Hologic Inc.

GE Healthcare DMS Group Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Recent Developments by the Bone Densitometer Manufacturers

In February 2022, Aurora Spine Company and Echolight Medical teamed together to evaluate the bone mineral density (BMD) of osteoporosis patients to check the quality of their software platform. The two firms decided to complement each other in promoting their products to their respective clientele and prospects. The partnership was a part of the Aurora DEXA Platform, while Ecolight Medical is the maker of the radiation-free 'EchoS portable densitometer.'

In May 2021, Echolight Company presented Radiofrequency Echographic Multi Spectrometry (REMS) technology for bone densitometry at the Florida Orthopedic Society Annual Scientific Meeting. This is the first portable type of bone densitometer that uses radiation-free technology and can safely monitor important bone health markers more frequently than any other testing technique.

Unlock Exclusive Insights and discounts Now! Click to Gain Your Competitive Edge:

Bone Densitometer Market Segmentation:

By Technology Type:



Axial Bone Densitometry



Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry

Quantitative Computed Tomography

Peripheral Bone Densitometry



Single Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry



Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry



Radiographic Absorptiometry



Quantitative Ultrasound Peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography



By End Use:



Hospitals

Clinics Others



By Region:



North America Market

Latin America Market

Europe Market

East Asia Market

South Asia and Pacific Market The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges clients face and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

