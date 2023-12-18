Kilowant Unveils AI-Powered Platform To Revolutionize Retail Energy Transactions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) kilowant, founded by James Grasso, a veteran in the retail energy sector, is set to disrupt the industry by launching its innovative AI-powered platform.

PROVIDENCE , RHODE ISLAND , USA , December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- kilowant .com, founded by James Grasso , a veteran in the retail energy sector, is set to disrupt the industry by launching its innovative AI-powered platform. With 28 years of experience, James Grasso, the visionary behind Kilowant, is determined to bring efficiency, transparency, and cost savings to the retail energy environment.Grasso, a stalwart in the retail energy space since the mid-90s, previously founded SilentSherpa after tours with Providence Energy, Southern Company, and Enermetrix. James has been a trailblazer in energy portfolio management and seeks to revolutionize the retail sector.kilowant simplifies and transforms the retail energy transaction process by introducing artificial intelligence. The platform allows users to create profiles, utilizing predefined algorithms to match them with the most suitable energy provider. This not only finds the lowest prices but also automates the search, sourcing, and signup processes, offering consumers a seamless and cost-effective way to buy energy continuously.Key Features:- AI Integration: kilowant is the first in the retail energy sector to integrate AI into the transaction process, providing a cutting-edge solution to a traditionally static and conventional process.- Efficiency and Automation: The platform automates the entire energy purchasing process, saving consumers time and money.- Transparency: kilowant adds transparency to the energy buying process, allowing users to make informed decisions based on cost, length of time, and alternatives.James says,“Energy deregulation provided consumers with choice of supplier and price, the internet provided access to those options, and now kilowant's proprietary AI delivers the right supplier, with the right price...automatically. kilowant eliminates the transactional friction and associated cost of a broker or aggregator, and directly connects the buyer and seller.”Currently in its beta stage, kilowant is now available in the Rhode Island Energy service territory and inviting users to experience the future of retail energy transactions. Early adopters can take advantage of the platform's advanced features and contribute to its evolution.About kilowant:kilowant is an innovative platform founded by James Grasso, specializing in retail energy transactions. With a mission to bring efficiency and transparency to the retail energy environment, Kilowant integrates artificial intelligence to automate and streamline the energy purchasing process.

James Grasso

Kilowant

+1 305-902-1667

email us here