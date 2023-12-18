SABESP MATERIAL FACT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or“Sabesp”), pursuant to the provisions CVM Resolution no 44, of August 23, 2021, and, as part of the annual review process of the business plan pursuant to Article 23 of Law 13,303/2016, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, at the meeting held on December 14, 2023, the Board of Directors approved the Multi-Year Investment Plan - PPI for the period 2024 to 2028, in the amount of R$ 47.4 billion, incorporating investments from the Integra Tiete Project.The values contained in the PPI do not consider the effects of the privatization process, including the expansion of the concession area with the consequent increase in the population served, as well as the anticipation of universalization goals, which is in the detailed phase under the coordination of the São Paulo State Government. Once concluded, it will form part of the documentation for the share sale process and will lead to a review of the PPI values.

Contatos de RI

SABESP

+55 11 3388-8793

...