Active World Club Announces The Launch Of Nsavx Token

Today is the long awaited launch of the NSAVx ERC20 Token on Uniswap as the primary utility for the newly branded NSAVx CEX and digital asset platform.

UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Active World Club (“AWC”) announces launch of NSAVx ERC20 Token for the NSAV technology ecosystem and new NSAVx CEX digital asset platform. This exciting token will be available today on Uniswap .org and limited to only 250 million with an aggressive value store and retail discount utility in a growing list of online merchant checkouts. This digital asset will be the primary token for all of Net Savings Link Inc (OTC: NSAV) Web3 blockchain based projects. As the internet of things (iOT) continues to evolve, the NSAVx will expand its utility and continue to integrate with developing partners through NSAVx and other proprietary company tech. AWC will continue to provide tech development and blockchain project resources to help the NSAVx Token expand its user base internationally. To this end the Club has lined up some exciting new partnerships for use and marketing TBA. Find the limited NSAVx Tokens on the decentralized Uniswap platform today, as AWC and NSAVx build an exciting new addition to the blockchain.

