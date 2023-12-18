BP Pausing All Oil Shipments Through Red Sea After Attacks By Houthi Rebels

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Dec 18 (IANS) Oil giant BP has announced it is pausing all shipments of oil through the Red Sea after recent attacks on vessels by Houthi rebels, media reports said.

It made the decision because of the "deteriorating security situation", though saying that it was a temporary move, the BBC reported.

A number of freight companies have also suspended their ships after being targeted by Houthis in Yemen..

On Monday, one of the world's largest shipping firms said it would no longer carry Israeli cargo via the Red Sea.

In an update seen by the BBC, Evergreen Line said that it would instruct its container ships to suspend journeys "until further notice".

The Red Sea is one the world's most important routes for oil and fuel shipments, as well as for consumer goods, BBC reported.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels are targeting ships travelling through the Bab al-Mandab Strait - also known as the Gate of Tears - which is a channel 20 miles (32 km) wide, and known for being perilous to navigate.

The rebels have declared their support for Hamas and have said they are targeting ships travelling to Israel, using drones and rockets against foreign-owned vessels.

However, it is not clear if all the ships it has attacked were actually heading to Israel.

BP said: "The safety and security of our people and those working on our behalf is BP's priority.

"In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea. We will keep this precautionary pause under ongoing review, subject to circumstances as they evolve in the region", BBC reported.

