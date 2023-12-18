Ajman Bank Awarded Coveted ISO 22301:2019 Certification for Business Continuity Management

(MENAFN- EVOPS PR) Ajman Bank, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has been awarded the prestigious ISO 22301:2019 certification. This globally recognized standard affirms the bank's commitment to excellence by implementing robust business continuity management systems (BCMS). It demonstrates Ajman Bank’s ability to protect its business and customers against disruptive incidents with a proactive approach to managing potential risks. Stressing on the significance of the certification, H.H Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid Bin Rashid Al Noaimi, Vice Chairman of Ajman Bank, personally met the team behind this successful achievement.



Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said, “We are proud to receive the ISO 22301:2019 certification which is the world’s most established quality framework and benchmarks Ajman Bank based on the highest international standards. This achievement is a significant milestone in our journey towards operational excellence and a resilient future. It solidifies our status as a trusted and reliable financial institution, committed to the highest standards of quality and service in the Islamic banking sector.”



The process to achieve the ISO 22301 certification involved a comprehensive assessment of Ajman Bank's BCMS framework against global best practices. The rigorous evaluation measured the bank's systems, policies, procedures, and practices for identifying, mitigating, and recovering from potential disruptions.



