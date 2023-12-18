British government to impose carbon levy on imported raw materials

(MENAFN) In a move to safeguard domestic industries and address concerns of carbon leakage, the British government has announced plans to impose a carbon levy on imported raw materials, including aluminum, iron, steel, and cement, starting from 2027. The initiative aims to prevent British firms from facing unfair competition from overseas producers with lower carbon but cheaper production methods. The Treasury emphasizes that this measure will create a level playing field, enabling environmentally conscious domestic producers to compete more effectively against foreign counterparts.



Criticism has emerged, particularly from the British steel industry, asserting that the proposed plan is too sluggish. Notably, the carbon levy is set to be implemented one year after similar proposals from the European Union come into effect. The delay raises concerns about the competitiveness of British industries in the interim period.



The Treasury, in defense of the plan, states that the carbon levy will ensure that carbon-intensive products imported from abroad, such as steel and ceramics, face a comparable carbon price to those produced within the UK. The objective is to align international trade practices with the UK's commitment to decarbonization, translating domestic efforts into tangible reductions in global emissions. Jeremy Hunt, the Treasury chief, underlines the necessity of this levy in addressing the broader challenge of displacing emissions to countries without ambitious net-zero targets.



The context of this announcement places it within the broader environmental policy landscape of the UK. The Conservative government has faced criticism in recent months, particularly when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak scaled back some environmental commitments, prompting concerns about the government's dedication to addressing climate change. The move to introduce a carbon levy on imported raw materials is positioned as a step to reconcile economic competitiveness with environmental goals, aiming to strike a balance between industry interests and climate considerations.

