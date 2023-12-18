EU launches investigation into Musk's X platform for possible violation of digital services act

(MENAFN) In a significant development marking the first investigation under the recently implemented Digital Services Act, the European Union is examining whether Elon Musk's online platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, has breached the stringent social media regulations aimed at mitigating the toxicity of online content. European Commissioner Thierry Breton announced the formal infringement proceedings against X in a post on the platform, signaling a notable move by the EU to scrutinize the platform's adherence to the new regulations.



The investigation, launched by the European Commission, will delve into X's systems and policies to assess suspected infringements. While emphasizing that the outcome remains uncertain, spokesman Johannes Bahrke clarified that the focus will be on whether X has taken sufficient measures to curb the dissemination of illegal content. Additionally, the effectiveness of the platform's initiatives to combat "information manipulation," particularly through its Community Notes feature, will be scrutinized.



Transparency will be a key aspect of the investigation, with the EU assessing whether X has been forthcoming with researchers. Suspicions surrounding the user interface, including the blue check subscription service, raise concerns about a potential "deceptive design," prompting a closer examination by regulatory authorities.



In response to the investigation, X released a prepared statement affirming its commitment to complying with the Digital Services Act. The company expressed its cooperation with the regulatory process, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a process free from political influence and in accordance with the law. X reiterated its dedication to creating a safe and inclusive environment for users while protecting freedom of expression, pledging continued efforts toward this overarching goal.

