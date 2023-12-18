Germany's central bank projects slight contraction in country's economy for Q4

(MENAFN) In an unsettling development, Germany's central bank has projected a slight contraction in the country's economy for the current fourth quarter, marking a continuation of the economic downturn witnessed in the third quarter of this year. The Bundesbank, in its monthly report, highlighted that the real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to decline once again due to lackluster performances in both the industrial and construction sectors.



This grim outlook follows a 0.1 percent contraction in the third quarter, coming after a similar growth in the preceding three-month period. The consecutive quarters of negative growth raise concerns about the possibility of a recession, a term commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.



Germany's economic struggles are unique in the current global context, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) anticipating a 0.5 percent decline in the country's economy, making it the only major economy expected to shrink this year. The German government, meanwhile, has projected a slightly less severe contraction of 0.4 percent.



Several factors contribute to the economic challenges faced by Germany. High energy prices, global economic fragility, and interest rate hikes aimed at combatting inflation have all taken their toll. Adding to these woes is a domestic budget crisis, prompting the government to implement measures aimed at reducing subsidies and curtailing spending in adherence to the country's strict self-imposed restrictions on accumulating debt.



Beyond these immediate concerns, Germany grapples with structural issues such as an aging population, a lag in the adoption of digital technology in both business and government, bureaucratic hurdles hindering business launches and public projects, and a shortage of skilled labor. These challenges collectively pose significant hurdles to Germany's economic recovery in the foreseeable future.

