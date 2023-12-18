China's Misunderstood South China Sea Ambitions

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In recent weeks, China's activities in the South China Sea have raised more concerns in the region. Its ships have collided with Filipino vessels, fired water cannon at others and used sonar pulses close to an Australian ship, injuring its divers.

The United States and its allies view this increasingly assertive behavior as evidence China seeks to challenge the established maritime order, marking it as a“revisionist” power.

The US and its allies have a fairly straightforward view on the South China Sea. They believe these should be open waters accessible to all states and Southeast Asian countries should be able to enjoy their rights to their exclusive economic zones along their shorelines.

But how does China perceive its rights and legitimacy in governing the South China Sea? And how does it view the broader maritime order? Understanding this viewpoint is crucial to deciphering China's actions in the ongoing disputes in the sea.

Evolving sea approach

China's approach to disputes in the South China Sea and East China Sea has been guided by the same principle since the country began opening up in the 1980s. The policy, established by former leader Deng Xiaoping, said China would“set aside sovereignty disputes and seek joint development” in the seas.

This principle took as a given Chinese sovereignty over the waters. Chinese policy elites expected other countries would recognize this sovereignty when engaging in joint development projects with China, such as offshore gas fields . Moreover, they insisted participating nations agree to set aside disputes in favor of common interests.

But this approach, seen by Chinese scholars and some within the government as a step back from China's sovereignty claims in exchange for economic gains, did not yield anticipated results.

In the 2000s, Chinese scholars recognized a growing gap in expectations. They noted that engaging in joint development projects did not necessarily build confidence or create closer ties between China and other claimants to the seas.