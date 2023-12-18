Enterprise Network Survey Unveils SD-WAN & SASE Adoption Trends Among US Businesses 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Enterprise Network Survey SD-WAN and SASE Adoption by Business Size, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

A comprehensive US enterprise network survey focusing on SD-WAN and SASE adoption reveals significant insights into current trends among businesses of varying sizes within the United States.

This survey delves into the network decision-making processes of small, mid-size, and large businesses across a multitude of industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail, education, government, technology, and manufacturing.

Key Findings Highlight Digital Transformation Milestones

The findings underscore the accelerating momentum toward digital transformation, showcasing the aggressive deployment of SD-WAN solutions across branch networks. The survey details the numerous benefits and challenges experienced by businesses during the integration of these advanced networking technologies.





Increased SD-WAN Adoption: A clear trend emerges as businesses of all sizes prioritize SD-WAN implementation to bolster their digital infrastructure and enhance connectivity.

Emergent SASE Trends: While SD-WAN remains a focal point, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is also gaining traction. The survey sheds light on why businesses are considering or implementing SASE, the associated adoption challenges, as well as preferred partners for deployment. Comprehensive Deployment Insights: Detailed accounts are given regarding the unique experiences of small, mid-size, and large enterprises during their strategic shift to a more agile and secure network infrastructure.

Strategic Benefits and Implementation Challenges Explored

Participants in the survey reported realized benefits from SD-WAN solutions, including operational flexibility, improved security, and cost savings, thereby confirming the value proposition of these network solutions. On the flip side, the survey does not shy away from unveiling the complexities and hurdles encountered during the deployment phase, providing an authentic portrait of the landscape.

SASE: The Growing Focus of Network Security

Comparatively newer to the network architecture space, SASE represents the convergence of security and network capabilities. The survey provides essential data on SASE deployment rationales, illustrating the balance businesses are striving to achieve between performance and protection.

This enlightening survey stands as a critical resource for businesses looking to understand the current state of enterprise network technologies and for industry leaders aiming to guide their organizations towards a more integrated and adaptive network environment.

The complete findings and analyses of the SD-WAN and SASE adoption trends are now accessible, serving as an instrumental gauge for enterprises charting their journey through the evolving landscape of network infrastructure and security.



Key Topics Covered:

Businesses' Digital Transformation Perspective

Importance of Technologies in Achieving Digitalization Goals

SD-WAN Adoption Trends Among Business Sizes



SD-WAN Deployment Trends Among US Businesses

Benefits Businesses Achieved from SD-WAN Deployments

Challenges Businesses Face While Deploying SD-WAN

Reasons for Not Adopting SD-WAN

Criteria Important to Selecting an SD-WAN Solution

Preference in Buying and Managing an SD-WAN Criteria Importance When Selecting a Fully Managed/Co-managed SD-WAN Solution

SASE Adoption Trend Among Business Sizes



SASE Adoption Trend Among US Businesses

Top Challenges in SASE Adoption

Top Reasons for Deploying a SASE Solution

Top Challenges Faced While Implementing SASE Preferred Partner for Implementation

Preferred Network Services Partner



Top Challenges in Managing Multiple Technology or Network Vendors to Deliver IT Solutions

Businesses Engage with Third-party Providers for Managed Network Services Choosing the Right MSP

