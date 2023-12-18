Semiconductor IP Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2029] | With CAGR Of 8.1%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the Semiconductor IP Market size is projected to reach USD 8.53 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2029 Pune, India, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Semiconductor IP Market size was valued at USD 4.58 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.53 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Semiconductor IP Market Forecast, 2022-2029."

Notable Industry Development: March 2022 - Kudelski television access and management systems IoT Hardware Security manufacturers launched a secure IP product portfolio. This secure IP hardware product offers semiconductor manufacturers robust cryptographic capabilities integrated into their system-on-chip product categories.

Key Takeaways

Semiconductor IP Market size in Asia Pacific was USD 2.41 billion in 2021

Growing Investment in Research and Development in the Semiconductor Industry Assists Market Growth

Rising Development of the Wireless Consumer Electronics Devices by Leading Players Aids the Market Growth Rising 5G technology Adoption and Increasing Advancement of Consumer Electronics Aid Hard Core Segment

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: “Companies leading the global Semiconductor IP Market are Arm Holdings Ltd (U.K.), Synopsys Inc. (U.S.), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Imagination Technologies Ltd (U.K.), Ceva Inc. (U.S.), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Rambus Inc. (U.S.), eMemory Technology, Inc (Taiwan), Silicon Storage Technology, Inc (U.S.), VeriSilicon Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (China)”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 8.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 8.53 billion Base Year 2021 Semiconductor IP Market Size in 2021 USD 4.58 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 172 Segments Covered By Design IP, Core Type, Revenue Source, Industry, and Region





Drivers and Restraints:

Bolstering Demand for Progressive Consumer Electronics Devices to Navigate Growth

Augmenting implementation and advancement of progressive technology-based user electronics across the world have thrusted the global semiconductor IP market growth. These IP solutions are expansively utilized in manufacturing various categories of electronics devices such as smartphones, headphones, wearables, and numerous inventive home products. Wearable devices are developed with the memory and interface IP that invites technology into everyday lives to refine the functionality of things that offer real-time feedback.





Segmentation

By Design IP



Interface IP

Processor IP

Memory IP Others (Verification IP, Graphics IP)

By Core Type



Soft Core Hard Core

By Industry



Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecommunications

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense Others (Government)

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America





Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Due to Rising Investments by Chief Players

Asia Pacific is predicted to account for the largest market share in the global market during the forecast period, owing to increasing investment by crucial players in the manufacturing of electronics devices in this region.

North America is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surging proliferation of wireless technology and rising 5G technology advancements.

Europe is anticipated to grow with a moderate CAGR due to augmenting consumer demand for connected devices.





Competitive Landscape:

Partnerships among Companies to Secure their Brand Values in Global Market

Prominent players in the market are constantly opting for effective strategies to promote their products and establish their positions in the market. One such strategy is to launch new products by partnering with other companies to extend their reach to end-users.





FAQs

How big is the Semiconductor IP Market?

The Semiconductor IP Market size was USD 4.58 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 8.53 billion by 2029.

How fast is the Semiconductor IP Market growing?

The Semiconductor IP Market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2029.





