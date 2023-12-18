NIA Court Sends All 7 Accused In Gogamedi Murder Case To Jail

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 18 (IANS) The NIA court has sent seven criminals involved in the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case to jail till January 2.

The NIA presented Nitin Fauji, Rohit Rathore, Ramveer Jat, Sumit, Rahul, Bhavani and Udham Singh in the court on Monday.

In fact, on the orders of the court, the NIA had taken the case diary and the accused related to this murder into its custody four days ago.

Meanwhile, the NIA is interrogating all the arrested criminals at its level in Sodala police station.

The police have arrested two shooters Rohit Rathod and Nitin Fauji who murdered Gogamedi, as well as the accused who supported them.

ADG Crime Dinesh MN had constituted an SIT under the leadership of Additional Commissioner Kailash Bishnoi.

The SIT had arrested Ramveer Jat and Udham Singh, who helped shooters Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji in absconding after the murder.

Police also arrested Pooja Saini for giving shelter to Nitin before the incident.

Along with this, Bhavani Singh, Rahul and Sumit, who were involved in the murder conspiracy, were arrested on production warrant from Haryana jail.

--IANS

arc/rad