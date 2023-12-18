Kuwaiti Embassy In Beijing Opens Condolences Book On Demise Of Late Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Embassy in Beijing said Monday that it opened a book of condolences on demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the previous day.
In honor of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf, Chargأ© d'Affaires of Kuwait to China Abdulaziz Al-Dekhail invites members of the public and diplomatic community to sign the condolence book, which will be available until Tuesday, the Embassy said in a statement. (end)
mk
MENAFN18122023000071011013ID1107618034
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.