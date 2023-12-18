Kuwaiti Embassy In Beijing Opens Condolences Book On Demise Of Late Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Embassy in Beijing said Monday that it opened a book of condolences on demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the previous day.

In honor of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf, Chargأ© d'Affaires of Kuwait to China Abdulaziz Al-Dekhail invites members of the public and diplomatic community to sign the condolence book, which will be available until Tuesday, the Embassy said in a statement. (end)

