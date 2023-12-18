(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Unveils a New Website to Better Present Project Milestones and Company Information

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0) (the " Company " or " Appia ") is pleased to announce the launch of its redesigned corporate website, accessible HERE . The newly designed website includes a dedicated projects landing page, updated corporate presentation, and fact sheet, that prominently highlights the substantial strides Appia has made on its Rare Earth Element (REE) and Uranium projects in Canada and REE Ionic Adsorption Clay (IAC) project in Brazil, providing insights into both current and historical endeavours.







Tom Drivas, CEO of Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp., expresses his enthusiasm: "Our website redesign is not just about aesthetics; it's a window into the depth of our commitment and progress. We want our stakeholders to easily navigate through the rich tapestry of our ventures, and the enhanced site achieves precisely that. Appia would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to our incredibly talented website design team for their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts in transforming our vision into a tangible reality."

Appia will provide continuous updates on the results from the ongoing drilling programs at the PCH project and the completed drilling at the Alces Lake project.

"The Target IV zone of the PCH project has yielded outstanding assay results," stated Stephen Burega, President. "The data acquired from the recent drilling campaign will play a crucial role in formulating the Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and NI 43-101 Technical Report on Target IV at the PCH project over the coming weeks. The Company has uncovered a new target zone south of Target IV, called Buriti, which has revealed additional mineralization including Scandium and Cobalt, presenting new opportunities."

He continued, "A revitalized uranium market has created an ideal climate for the reassessment of our Elliot Lake, Ontario project. The site hosts a large NI 43-101 Uranium and Rare Earths Resource and an extensive historical non-compliant uranium resource, with a grade of 0.76 lbs. U3O8/ton. This information is showcased on the Elliot Lake project page (Click here) supplemented with detailed historical information on the Elliot Lake data page."







"Our dedication to transparency is at the core of our mission," Drivas continued. "The revamp of our website is a deliberate effort to enhance the presentation of company information. Our goal is to empower our site visitors, making it seamless for them to discover the information they are seeking. Details such as the upcoming NI 43-101 Technical Report and Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), highlighted in the press release dated November 7th , will provide a comprehensive insight into the vast potential of our PCH project. We are committed to ensuring this valuable information is easily accessible and readily available."

Appia extends sincere appreciation to its Stakeholders and Shareholders for their ongoing support as the company continues to advance its pioneering projects worldwide. The dedication of our stakeholders is integral to the success and growth of Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023, Press Release - Click Here )

Appia has 131.4 million common shares outstanding, 139.3 million shares fully diluted.

