Carneglia Guitars Take Center Stage At Walt Grace Vintage

In a prestigious collaboration, Carneglia Guitars , renowned for bespoke craftsmanship, now grace the halls of Walt Grace Vintage, Miami's famed haven for timeless collectibles. This partnership pays homage to the union of cutting-edge guitar craftsmanship and the timeless charm of vintage elegance.



Carneglia Guitars

Daniel Carneglia for Carneglia Guitars

Each instrument, handcrafted by Daniel Carneglia , embodies the pursuit of perfection. His dedication to the luthier's art is evident in every detail - from selecting exotic tonewoods like Patagonian Lenga and Rosewood to the precision of each string. These guitars are embodiments of a passionate journey, blending tradition and innovation.

The collaboration between Carneglia Guitars and Walt Grace Vintage is a convergence of shared values: excellence, authenticity, and preserving a rich legacy. It's a celebration of craftsmanship that transcends time, inviting visitors to experience the finesse of Carneglia Guitars amidst a curated collection of vintage automobiles and rare collectibles.

Walt Grace Vintage, a unique gallery nestled in Miami's Wynwood Arts District, is the realization of founder Bill Goldstein's dream. Renowned for its rich atmosphere and esteemed collections, it showcases and sells investment-grade automobiles and guitars, elevating these vintage items to the status of art. Bill's vision was to provide a dedicated space where the beauty and artistry of vintage collectibles are celebrated.

Carneglia Guitars is the culmination of Master Luthier Daniel Carneglia's lifelong dedication to the art of guitar making. Each Carneglia guitar is a bold statement, meticulously handcrafted with a fusion of tradition and cutting-edge design. The result is an instrument that doesn't just make music; it makes history. Based in Miami. Book a private session with Daniel at .

