ANAMA Neutralises Grenade Tied Under Desk In Khojavand School

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reported that an explosive device was found in a school located in the village of Yemishcan in Khojavand district, Azernews reports.

According to the information, during an operation conducted by ANAMA officers, an F-1 hand grenade was found in one of the school's classrooms, which was attached to a desk with duct tape. It had been put in a live position and tied to a chair and a door handle with rope.

Thus, when the door is opened or closed, the trap would be activated by the tension of the rope. In addition, one F-1 hand grenade was placed under the table to cause a more powerful explosion.

It should be pointed out that booby traps and improvised explosive devices were repeatedly discovered during demining operations in the liberated territories. Armenians fleeing the area had planted such devices in an educational institution with the intention of harming civilians. The detected booby-trapped device was defused by ANAMA personnel, and the security of the area was ensured.

ANAMA once again urges citizens not to enter premises and facilities where they are not sure of their safety and not to touch unfamiliar objects.