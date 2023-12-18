ANAMA Neutralises Grenade Tied Under Desk In Khojavand School

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reported that
an explosive device was found in a school located in the village of
Yemishcan in Khojavand district, Azernews reports.
According to the information, during an operation conducted by
ANAMA officers, an F-1 hand grenade was found in one of the
school's classrooms, which was attached to a desk with duct tape.
It had been put in a live position and tied to a chair and a door
handle with rope.
Thus, when the door is opened or closed, the trap would be
activated by the tension of the rope. In addition, one F-1 hand
grenade was placed under the table to cause a more powerful
explosion.
It should be pointed out that booby traps and improvised
explosive devices were repeatedly discovered during demining
operations in the liberated territories. Armenians fleeing the area
had planted such devices in an educational institution with the
intention of harming civilians. The detected booby-trapped device
was defused by ANAMA personnel, and the security of the area was
ensured.
ANAMA once again urges citizens not to enter premises and
facilities where they are not sure of their safety and not to touch
unfamiliar objects.
MENAFN18122023000195011045ID1107618009
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.