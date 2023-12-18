Two Political Parties Support Azerbaijani President's Candidacy For President

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Umid Party, chaired by Iqbal Aghazadeh, and the Law and
Justice Party, headed by Ali Insanov, have announced their
intention to support the candidate of the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan
Party in the upcoming elections, Azernews reports.
The early presidential elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for
February 7, 2024.
On December 15, an enlarged meeting of the board of the Yeni
Azerbaijan Party (YAP) decided to nominate Ilham Aliyev as a
candidate for the presidential election.
