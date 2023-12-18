Memorandum Between Azerbaijani And Iraqi Foreign Ministries Approved - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the
"Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations between the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq," Azernews reports.
According to the decree, the "Memorandum of Understanding on
Political Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of
the Republic of Iraq," signed on November 20, 2023, in Baku, was
approved.
MENAFN18122023000195011045ID1107618007
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.