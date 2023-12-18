               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Memorandum Between Azerbaijani And Iraqi Foreign Ministries Approved - Decree


12/18/2023 8:12:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the "Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq," Azernews reports.

According to the decree, the "Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq," signed on November 20, 2023, in Baku, was approved.

