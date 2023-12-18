               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
NGO Executive Director: Holding COP29 In Azerbaijan Is Related To Security


12/18/2023 8:12:07 AM

Asim Aliyev Read more

Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the NGO State Support Agency, noted during a public discussion with civil society representatives that the appointment of COP29 to Azerbaijan is related to its modern infrastructure and security, Azernews reports.

A. Aliyeva noted that Azerbaijan has become one of the safest countries, especially after anti-terrorist activities.

"Of course, this attracts everyone's attention."

The Executive Director emphasised that Azerbaijan is also seriously working on environmental security.

"I am confident that we will successfully hold COP29 and get dividends from it. This is our first public discussion of COP29. Such initiatives will continue.

