United Russia supports Putin's 2024 reelection bid

(MENAFN) At a party conference in Moscow on Sunday, delegates from Russia's ruling party, United Russia, unanimously endorsed President Vladimir Putin's bid for reelection in the 2024 presidential election. This endorsement came just a day after Putin's supporters officially nominated him to run as an independent candidate.



Dmitry Medvedev, the chairman of United Russia and a former Russian president and prime minister, urged party members to rally support for Putin ahead of the scheduled vote on March 15-17. Medvedev referred to Putin as "our candidate" during a speech at the conference, emphasizing the need for a smooth and undisputed reelection for a fifth term.



Medvedev called on party activists and supporters to prevent disruptions, external influence, provocations, and the spread of false information during the election campaign. The unanimous backing from United Russia, coupled with Putin's tight control over the political system during his 24 years in power, suggests a high level of certainty regarding Putin's reelection.



Analysts note that Putin's reelection appears almost certain, given the absence of prominent critics who could challenge him on the ballot. Many potential challengers are either in jail or residing abroad, and independent media outlets have faced restrictions within Russia. On Saturday, a diverse group, including top officials from United Russia, notable actors, singers, athletes, and public figures, formally nominated Putin to run as an independent candidate, further solidifying his position in the upcoming election.

MENAFN18122023000045015682ID1107618004