Azerbaijani President Signs Decree Approving Mou With Iraq In Tourism Field

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the
"Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of tourism
between Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency and the Ministry of
Culture, Tourism and Historical Monuments of the Republic of Iraq", Azernews reports.
According to the decree, "Memorandum of Understanding on
Cooperation in the field of Tourism between the State Agency for
Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture,
Tourism and Historical Monuments of the Republic of Iraq" signed on
November 20, 2023, in Baku, was approved.
After the entry into force of the Memorandum of Understanding
specified in this decree, the State Agency on Tourism of the
Republic of Azerbaijan should ensure the implementation of its
provisions.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should send a notification to
the Government of the Republic of Iraq on the fulfillment of
domestic procedures necessary for the entry into force of the
Memorandum of Understanding.
