Some 183 Settlements Left Without Electricity Across Ukraine Due To Bad Weather

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of December 18, 2023, due to the adverse weather conditions, power supply services were interrupted in 183 settlements across Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, in the Donetsk region, 57 settlements were left without electricity due to bad weather and 140 due to hostilities.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, hostilities and technical failures caused power supply interruptions in 10 settlements. A total of 63 settlements are remaining without electricity.

Following Russian shelling, over 12,000 household consumers were left without electricity in the city of Kherson and 2,000 in the Kherson region.

Additionally, due to hostilities, power supply services were interrupted in 67 settlements across the Sumy region and 14 settlements across the Chernihiv region. A total of 16,400 household consumers were left without electricity in the Kharkiv region.

The adverse weather conditions caused power supply interruptions in 31 settlements across the Kharkiv region, three settlements in the Sumy region, and three settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Another nine settlements were left without electricity due to technical failures in the Sumy region and three in the Chernihiv region.