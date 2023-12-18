IMF Chief: EU, US Aid Vital For Ukraine's Economic Recovery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva called on the United States and the EU to speed up financial assistance to Ukraine, which is vital for the country's economic recovery.

This was reported by Ukrinform citing The Guardian .

Speaking to the Financial Times, Georgieva said that Kyiv could cope with a likely short-term funding shortfall in "a few months." But Ukraine, she said, needs new financial support to avoid jeopardizing its economic recovery.

Georgieva's comments come as President Volodymyr Zelensky last week tried to convince US Republicans to support a $61 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

As reported, the White House and the US Congress are trying to reach an agreement that would provide military assistance to two US allies, including Ukraine, and at the same time prevent illegal immigration across the US-Mexico border.

The U.S. Senate extended its work schedule to the end of the year, despite the fact that the House of Representatives has already gone on Christmas vacation. Republicans are demanding that Democrats and the Biden administration introduce radical changes to the US migration system and refuse to support aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan until Democrats fulfill their demands.