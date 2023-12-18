President's End-Of-Year Press Conference Scheduled For Dec 19

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold an end-of-year press conference on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The accreditation of the mass media representatives will last until 04:00 p.m., December 18, 2023.

Each media outlet can accredit one correspondent, one cameraman, and one photographer.

According to the President's Office, the time and venue of the event will be communicated in the accreditation confirmation letter.