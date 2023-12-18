U.S. Assistant Secretary Of State Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) United States Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien has arrived in the city of Kyiv.

The relevant statement was made by United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Welcome back to Kyiv Assistant Secretary Jim O'Brien! Your visit is one more reminder that our commitment to Ukraine is unwavering,” Brink wrote.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on partners to intensify arms production volumes and expressed confidence that Ukraine would continue fighting against Russian occupiers even despite a possible reduction in the West-supplied aid.