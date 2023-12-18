Kapital Bank USD Deposits Are Advantageous

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Kapital Bank, the country's leading bank, preferred by nearly 6
million customers for its quality and secure services, has changed
the terms of its deposit product. For instance, the deposit period
can range from 12 to 36 months, with an interest rate of 3.5% for
deposits in USD currency.
It is possible to deposit any amount to the bank, with a minimum
of $500. Along with getting high interest rate,“Kapital” deposit,
it's also possible to increase the deposit amount in increments of
at least $100. Interests are provided either monthly or at the end
of the term. The insured amount volume is equivalent to 100,000
manats. Additionally, customers placing deposits are offered an 80%
credit line based on the deposit amount in cash or through a
card.
Customers aiming to convert their cash into a profitable and
reliable investment can approach the nearest Kapital Bank branch to
benefit from the offered opportunity. It's possible to easily
calculate the interest amount using the deposit calculator:
With a history spanning over 140 years, Kapital Bank is the
profitable and reliable destination for deposits. Customers can
confidently entrust their savings to the bank, ensuring that their
funds are safeguarded in compliance with all state-level security
standards. Its transparent financial indicators, sustainable
position in the ecosystem, adherence to advanced global trends in
strategic goals, and its close relationship with customers have
made Kapital Bank a trusted partner for millions.
Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA
Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan
with 117 branches and 31 departments all over the country. For more
detailed information about the Bank's products and services, please
refer to website, 196
Call Centre or the Bank's various social network pages. To apply
for a consumer loan visit , for a Birbank
installment card visit .
MENAFN18122023000187011040ID1107617995
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.