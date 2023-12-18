Kapital Bank USD Deposits Are Advantageous

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Kapital Bank, the country's leading bank, preferred by nearly 6 million customers for its quality and secure services, has changed the terms of its deposit product. For instance, the deposit period can range from 12 to 36 months, with an interest rate of 3.5% for deposits in USD currency.

It is possible to deposit any amount to the bank, with a minimum of $500. Along with getting high interest rate,“Kapital” deposit, it's also possible to increase the deposit amount in increments of at least $100. Interests are provided either monthly or at the end of the term. The insured amount volume is equivalent to 100,000 manats. Additionally, customers placing deposits are offered an 80% credit line based on the deposit amount in cash or through a card.

Customers aiming to convert their cash into a profitable and reliable investment can approach the nearest Kapital Bank branch to benefit from the offered opportunity. It's possible to easily calculate the interest amount using the deposit calculator:

With a history spanning over 140 years, Kapital Bank is the profitable and reliable destination for deposits. Customers can confidently entrust their savings to the bank, ensuring that their funds are safeguarded in compliance with all state-level security standards. Its transparent financial indicators, sustainable position in the ecosystem, adherence to advanced global trends in strategic goals, and its close relationship with customers have made Kapital Bank a trusted partner for millions.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 117 branches and 31 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the Bank's products and services, please refer to website, 196 Call Centre or the Bank's various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit , for a Birbank installment card visit .