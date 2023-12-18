US's Lack Of Interest In Iran Nuclear Deal - Major Obstacle For Talks, Iranian MP Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program is
not very interesting for the US, which makes the discussions on
restoring the agreement unsuccessful, a member of the National
Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament,
Shahriar Heydari said, Trend reports.
According to Heydari, if the US shows interest and removes the
sanctions on Iran, these discussions will end well. He said that
the other countries that are part of the agreement will also
support this kind of development.
He also said that Iran will increase its cooperation with the
International Atomic Energy Agency if it is necessary.
Heydari added that the US's lack of interest means that all the
countries in the agreement, especially Iran, did not achieve their
goals.
The MP noted that Iran has two views on the agreement. One view
is that the agreement protects Iran's interests. The other view is
that Iran tries to avoid sanctions by developing its relations with
different countries. He said that Iran is working in both
directions.
Iran's nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA, a deal
signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France,
and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018, the US
withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as of
November 2018.
Iran claims that its nuclear program is only for peaceful
purposes, but the IAEA has reported that Iran has increased its
highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and
now has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more
than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.
Iran has been trying to resume talks with the other parties on
its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are
to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries,
access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.
