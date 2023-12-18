Citynet Supported Millinet 2023 Competition (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The National Internet Award competition - MilliNet 2023 was held
under the general sponsorship of the CityNet company. The
culminating award ceremony, hosted traditionally by the Azerbaijan
Internet Forum to honor MilliNet competition winners, welcomed
representatives from the state and private sectors, the country's
Internet community, prominent ICT sector companies, and media
organizations.
This year, 222 internet resources were submitted to the
competition in 13 nominations, and 195 of them were accepted. For
the first time, the evaluation process went beyond the traditional
three aspects (design, content, and technical) and factored in the
usefulness, significance, and project scale. In the end, the top
entries were chosen from 71 resources, earning nominee status
across all 13 categories.
"CityNet, guided by a customer-oriented approach in its
activities and driven by innovations, actively contributes to the
advancement of Azerbaijan's ICT sector. We are delighted to support
the MilliNet 2023 competition and are interested in the
implementation of the projects that contribute to the development
of the digital ecosystem in our country. As a company, our goal is
to always provide quality connectivity and excellent customer
service to subscribers in the individual and corporate segments. In
this direction, we remain dedicated to applying the latest
innovations and expanding our network coverage nationwide," stated
Teymur Asgarzadeh, Chief Executive Officer of CityNet.
MilliNet is a competition that brings together specialists in
the field of ICT, promotes innovation, contributes to the
development and promotion of the best national Internet resources,
overall fostering the development of information technologies in
our country.
CityNet is a constantly growing internet provider that offers
high-speed fixed internet, home phone service and digital TV (more
than 240 TV channels, including 40 HD channels) service. For more
information, visit the official website at or feel free to dial
*1177.
