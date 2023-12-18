EU Commission Finds Necps Insufficient To Reach GHG Reduction Target

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The European
Commission found the EU Member States' draft National Energy and
Climate Plans (NECPs) insufficient to reduce greenhouse gas
emissions by at least 55% by 2030, noting that current measures
would lead to a reduction of 51 percent, Trend reports via the
Commission.
Moreover, the EU Commission notes that further ambition is
needed to close a gap of 6.2 percent in the effort sharing sectors
compared to the 40 percent target.
“For renewable energy, the current drafts would lead to a share
of 38.6-39.3 percent of renewables in the energy mix by 2030,
compared to the 42.5 percent target. For energy efficiency, the
current drafts would lead to 5.8 percent energy efficiency
improvements, compared to the target of 11.7 percent,” read the
recommendations by European Commission.
The Commission underscores the imperative and immediacy of
phasing out fossil fuel usage in energy generation, particularly
solid fossil fuels. Additionally, the persisting fossil fuel
subsidies across all Member States, including the transport sector,
pose a significant hindrance to the EU's progress toward climate
neutrality. Subsidies lacking a focus on addressing energy poverty
or facilitating a just transition must be swiftly eliminated,
redirecting funds toward innovation and supporting vulnerable
groups in the transition.
Encouraging Member States to prioritize energy security in their
final National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs), the Commission
emphasizes the urgent need to enhance the competitiveness of
European clean energy value chains. Final NECPs should offer
clarity and predictability for businesses and investors,
facilitating effective planning for the allocation of public funds.
The Commission recommends that Member States strategically
diversify their energy supply, fostering competitiveness and
anticipating structural changes for a cost-effective and flexible
energy market. Attention is also urged for reskilling, upskilling,
employment, and social impacts, ensuring a just, inclusive, and
comprehensive green transition.
Addressing climate change adaptation and resilience, especially
in the energy system, requires significant additional measures.
Final NECPs must adequately tackle climate-related impacts. The
Commission has provided extra recommendations under the European
Climate Law to assess Member States' measures for consistency with
the Union's climate-neutrality objective and to ensure progress in
adaptation efforts.
