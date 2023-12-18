EU Commission Finds Necps Insufficient To Reach GHG Reduction Target

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The European Commission found the EU Member States' draft National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs) insufficient to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, noting that current measures would lead to a reduction of 51 percent, Trend reports via the Commission.

Moreover, the EU Commission notes that further ambition is needed to close a gap of 6.2 percent in the effort sharing sectors compared to the 40 percent target.

“For renewable energy, the current drafts would lead to a share of 38.6-39.3 percent of renewables in the energy mix by 2030, compared to the 42.5 percent target. For energy efficiency, the current drafts would lead to 5.8 percent energy efficiency improvements, compared to the target of 11.7 percent,” read the recommendations by European Commission.

The Commission underscores the imperative and immediacy of phasing out fossil fuel usage in energy generation, particularly solid fossil fuels. Additionally, the persisting fossil fuel subsidies across all Member States, including the transport sector, pose a significant hindrance to the EU's progress toward climate neutrality. Subsidies lacking a focus on addressing energy poverty or facilitating a just transition must be swiftly eliminated, redirecting funds toward innovation and supporting vulnerable groups in the transition.

Encouraging Member States to prioritize energy security in their final National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs), the Commission emphasizes the urgent need to enhance the competitiveness of European clean energy value chains. Final NECPs should offer clarity and predictability for businesses and investors, facilitating effective planning for the allocation of public funds. The Commission recommends that Member States strategically diversify their energy supply, fostering competitiveness and anticipating structural changes for a cost-effective and flexible energy market. Attention is also urged for reskilling, upskilling, employment, and social impacts, ensuring a just, inclusive, and comprehensive green transition.

Addressing climate change adaptation and resilience, especially in the energy system, requires significant additional measures. Final NECPs must adequately tackle climate-related impacts. The Commission has provided extra recommendations under the European Climate Law to assess Member States' measures for consistency with the Union's climate-neutrality objective and to ensure progress in adaptation efforts.

