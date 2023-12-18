Memorandum Between Azerbaijani And Iraqi Foreign Ministries Approved - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree, approving the "Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq", Trend reports.

According to the decree, "Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq" signed on November 20, 2023 in Baku, was approved.