Memorandum Between Azerbaijani And Iraqi Foreign Ministries Approved - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. President Ilham
Aliyev has signed a decree, approving the "Memorandum of
Understanding on Political Consultations between the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq", Trend reports.
According to the decree, "Memorandum of Understanding on
political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of
the Republic of Iraq" signed on November 20, 2023 in Baku, was
approved.
