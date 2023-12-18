               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Memorandum Between Azerbaijani And Iraqi Foreign Ministries Approved - Decree


12/18/2023 8:11:04 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree, approving the "Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq", Trend reports.

According to the decree, "Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq" signed on November 20, 2023 in Baku, was approved.

MENAFN18122023000187011040ID1107617991

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search