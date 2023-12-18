Turkmenistan Cooperates Closely With Interstate Unities In Eurasian Region

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Turkmenistan
continues its active engagement with interstate associations in the
Eurasian region, placing special emphasis on economic cooperation
and regional integration, Deputy Chairman of the Turkmen Cabinet of
Ministers Khodjamyrat Geldymyradov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during a meeting of the Council of Heads of
Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in
Moscow.
Geldymyradov noted that Turkmenistan's strategy for
international partnerships focuses on expanding the spheres of
interaction by leveraging the rich cumulative potential and
positive experiences.
He underscored the significance of these efforts, particularly
in the context of the nation's commitment to sustainable
development and the enhancement of partnerships with the member
states of the CIS.
He added that Turkmenistan actively participates in various
initiatives aimed at strengthening economic ties, relying on its
abundant experience to support and promote projects within the
framework of interstate unities.
The meeting is being held in the center of VDNKh (Exhibition of
Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow. Before the meeting,
the prime ministers of the CIS countries familiarized themselves
with the international exhibition forum Russia, which started at
the VDNKh exhibition center.
The exhibition forum demonstrates the development of Russia's
regions and the new production technologies of the country.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN18122023000187011040ID1107617988
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.