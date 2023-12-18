Azerbaijan To Announce Special Grant Competition In Connection With COP29

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. A special grant
competition related to COP29 will be announced in early 2024,
Executive director of the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental
Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan Aygun Aliyeva said,
Trend reports.
Eastern European Regional Group has chosen Azerbaijan to host
the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which was
officially announced on December 11 within the COP28 conference in
Dubai.
COP29 is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in November
2024.
In addition to Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria have nominated
their candidacy. However, after direct negotiations between the
Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan and the Armenian Prime
Minister's Office on December 7, 2023, Armenia withdrew its
candidacy, supporting Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed Armenia's
example and also withdrew its candidacy.
