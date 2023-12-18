Azerbaijan Numbers Landmines Found In Liberated Territories Within Past Week

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Azerbaijan
National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has produced a weekly
report on humanitarian demining activities in Azerbaijani territory
recovered from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.
During demining operations conducted on December 11–17 in
Tartar, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli,
Khojavend, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, 22 anti-personnel mines, 17
anti-tank mines, and 234 unexploded ordnance were discovered and
neutralized.
Mines and unexploded ordnance were removed from 325.6 hectares
of land.
Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began
operations in November 2020 to clear its lands of mines, booby
traps, and different weaponry left behind by Armenian troops.
