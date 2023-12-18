UK House of Lords Member confesses lying about connections to PPE Medpro

(MENAFN) Michelle Mone, a member of the House of Lords in the UK, has publicly acknowledged repeatedly lying about her connections to PPE Medpro, a company awarded significant government contracts to supply protective masks and gowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mone, a prominent underwear tycoon, previously denied any involvement with the company, but in a recent interview, she admitted to the error and expressed regret for threatening legal action against journalists who reported her ties to PPE Medpro.



Mone's husband, Doug Barrowman, confirmed his leadership of the consortium that owns PPE Medpro. While Mone acknowledged being a beneficiary of her husband's financial trusts, which hold around £60 million (USD76 million) in profits from the PPE deal, she argued that the couple is unfairly becoming "scapegoats" in a broader scandal surrounding UK government spending during the pandemic.



The case highlights the widespread criticism of the UK government's handling of contracts for protective equipment, with millions of pounds being deemed wasted. The scandal has shed light on the so-called VIP lanes, where preferential treatment was given to companies recommended by politicians. Mone's admission comes as the UK government faces scrutiny over hastily awarded contracts and allegations of cronyism.



Mone, founder of the Ultimo lingerie firm, was appointed to the House of Lords in 2015 by then-Prime Minister David Cameron. Despite initially denying using political connections to recommend PPE Medpro to government officials, the firm secured contracts exceeding £200 million (USD250 million) during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Many of the surgical gowns supplied by PPE Medpro were deemed unfit for use, leading to breach of contract proceedings and an ongoing investigation by the National Crime Agency into fraud and bribery allegations.



The case involving Mone underscores the challenges and controversies surrounding government contracts during times of crisis, with calls for increased transparency and accountability in public procurement processes.

