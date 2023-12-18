Cisdem Data Recovery For Windows 17.0.0 Upgrades Scanning Function

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In mid-December, 2023, Cisdem Data Recovery for Windows has been updated to version 17.0.0. This new release arrives with an improved scanning performance and enhances its capability to get back lost partitions, which makes data recovery on Windows easier, faster and more efficient.



As a leading software company, Cisdem has developed a series of products that benefit peopleï¿1⁄2s work and life. Cisdem Data Recovery is one of such useful tools. This advanced data recovery expert dedicates to offer full-range solutions to restore deleted or lost files from any storage devices under any data loss situations.



ï¿1⁄2Cisdem Data Recovery for Windows 17.0.0 will save more users from data loss trouble.ï¿1⁄2 said Edward Riley, Cisdemï¿1⁄2s project manager. ï¿1⁄2It has achieved a great progress on disk scanning algorithm, bringing our data retrieval technology to a record level.ï¿1⁄2



Whatï¿1⁄2s New in Version 17.0.0?



?Quickly find lost partitions

Partition recovery process will be performed in a quicker manner. Cisdem finds lost partitions that get hidden or deleted, and recovers any lost files from the entire missing partition.



?Significantly improved scanning performance

It manages to sweep the storage media (where data loss occurs) more thoroughly, thus helping to scan out recoverable files as many as possible. Nearly all tricky data loss problems can be smoothly resolved with assistance of this powerful feature.



?Fixed some bugs

Several known bugs have been fixed successfully.



Main Features of Cisdem Data Recovery for Windows 17.0.0



1.Recover 1000+ file types on Windows

It can recover more than 1000 types of file: document, photo, video, audio, archive, email, raw file and more, including DOC/DOCX, XLS/XLSX, PPT/PPTX, PDF, PAGES, NUMBERS, KEY, AVI, MOV, MP4, M4V, JPG/JPEG, TIFF/TIF, PNG, BMP, GIF, PSD, M4A, MP3, ZIP, RAR, etc.



2.Support any data loss scenarios

Itï¿1⁄2s a full-scale data recovery program that gets back data from deleting, formatting, partition loss, corrupted disk, system crash, virus attack, NAS server, Windows reinstallation and a lot more scenarios effortlessly. Little professional knowledge of data recovery is required.



3.Support various storage devices and file systems

It makes the best recovery performance on different storage media, like PC, laptop, HDD, SSD, USB drive, digital camera, SD card and more, supporting file systems like APFS, HFS+, FAT16, FAT32, exFAT, and NTFS, etc.



4.File filters for quick search

Filter recoverable items by file type, file name, date, keyword, tag, and identifier. Quickly navigate to the desired files.



5.Preview files before recovery

Preview files to recover wanted ones only and speed up the recovery.



6.Repair photos, videos and documents

After scanning done, if Cisdem detects the original image/video/document file is damaged, it automatically starts the repairing process when clicking to have a preview.



7.Scan results exported/imported to skip rescanning

Start, pause, or resume the data recovery at your convenience. Export or import the scanning results to skip rescanning.



8.Work on Windows 11/10/8/7/XP

Itï¿1⁄2s available on Windows 11/10/8/7/XP operating system.



Price and Availability



The free trail version of Cisdem Data Recovery for Windows 17.0.0 can be downloaded at And people can purchase its full version from A lifetime purchase for 1 PC costs $149.95. A one-year subscription for 1 PC costs $99.95. A one-month subscription for 1 PC costs $69.95.



About Cisdem



Cisdem is a software company build in 2009 that focuses on the creation of data recovery, utility, productivity and multimedia tools for Mac and Windows users. Cisdem team will keeps working hard and staying innovative to offer the best data recovery solution. For more details and information, please visitï¿1⁄2

