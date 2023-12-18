Vedanta Appoints Sukanti Ghosh As President - Global Policy & Communications, Chairman's Office

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 18 December 2023: Vedanta Resources today announced the appointment of Sukanti Ghosh as the President of Global Policy & Communications, Chairman's Office effective December 4th 2023. He will be driving the strategic communications and public policy initiatives for the Chairman office in support of the group's vision to become a $100 Bn global conglomerate. Sukanti will be based out of the company's London office.



He joins Vedanta with extensive experience in global policy, business consulting, advocacy and strategic communications across the United States, India, the broader South Asia region, and the Middle East over the past 33 years. Notable amongst his former roles was his position as Senior Vice President and South Asia Practice lead at the Albright Stonebridge Group based in the United States and Managing Director of the India operations of APCO Worldwide. Earlier in his career, Sukanti held senior corporate affairs roles with Barclays Bank in India and BankMuscat in the Middle East.



Sukanti holds two Master's degrees, the first from Jadavpur University in India and the second from the University of Lugano in Switzerland.





About Vedanta Resources



Vedanta Resources Limited ("Vedanta"), headquartered in London, is a diversified global natural resources company spanning across India, Zambia, Namibia, South Africa, Liberia, UAE, Korea, Taiwan and Japan. The Vedanta Group has significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, Nickel, Aluminium, Power, & Glass Substrate. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment. Vedanta has put in place a comprehensive framework to be the ESG leader in the natural resources sector. Vedanta is committed to reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050 or sooner and has pledged $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate the transition to net zero operations. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company's flagship social impact program, Nand Ghars, have been set up as model anganwadis focused on eradicating child malnutrition, providing education, healthcare, and empowering women with skill development. Anil Agarwal Foundation, the umbrella entity for Vedanta's social initiatives, has pledged Rs 5000 crore over the next five years on various social impact programs. Vedanta Ltd. has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2022, conferred Golden Peacock Award for excellence in Corporate Governance 2022 and certified as a Great Place to Work 2023.

