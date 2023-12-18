Seychelles: Appointment Of The Board Of The Health Care Agency

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the Health Care Agency (HCA).

Mr Cyril Bonnelame has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the HCA Board.

The other Board Members are:

Dr Danny Louange











Member (ex-officio)

Dr Jadhav Chandrashekhar





Member (ex-officio)

Ms Marylene Lucas











Member (ex-officio)

Prof Frank Sullivan











Member

Dr Cynthia Noshir













Member

Mr Marc Chang Lam









Member

Mrs Catriona Monthy









Member

Ms Aaishah Molle













Member

Ms Veronique Brutus









Member

Mr Kalum Bandara











Member







The Board Members have been appointed for a 3-year period effective from the 15th December, 2023.

The President has also thanked the outgoing Members for their period of tenure.



