Seychelles: Appointment Of The Board Of The Health Care Agency

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the Health Care Agency (HCA).
Mr Cyril Bonnelame has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the HCA Board.
The other Board Members are:
Dr Danny Louange
Member (ex-officio)
Dr Jadhav Chandrashekhar
Member (ex-officio)
Ms Marylene Lucas
Member (ex-officio)
Prof Frank Sullivan
Member
Dr Cynthia Noshir
Member
Mr Marc Chang Lam
Member
Mrs Catriona Monthy
Member
Ms Aaishah Molle
Member
Ms Veronique Brutus
Member
Mr Kalum Bandara
Member
The Board Members have been appointed for a 3-year period effective from the 15th December, 2023.
The President has also thanked the outgoing Members for their period of tenure.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.
MENAFN18122023002747001784ID1107617974
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.