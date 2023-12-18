               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Seychelles: Appointment Of The Board Of The Health Care Agency


12/18/2023 8:06:12 AM

The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the Health Care Agency (HCA).

Mr Cyril Bonnelame has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the HCA Board.

The other Board Members are:

Dr Danny Louange





Member (ex-officio)

Dr Jadhav Chandrashekhar


Member (ex-officio)

Ms Marylene Lucas





Member (ex-officio)

Prof Frank Sullivan





Member

Dr Cynthia Noshir






Member

Mr Marc Chang Lam




Member

Mrs Catriona Monthy




Member

Ms Aaishah Molle






Member

Ms Veronique Brutus




Member

Mr Kalum Bandara





Member


The Board Members have been appointed for a 3-year period effective from the 15th December, 2023.

The President has also thanked the outgoing Members for their period of tenure.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.

