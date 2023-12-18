Alpen High Performance Products Announces Andrew Zech As New CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Former CEO Brad Begin transitions to Chairman of the Board

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpen High Performance Products (Alpen), the leading American manufacturer of high performance window technologies for commercial and residential markets, today announced a new Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Zech, formerly the Chief Operating Officer of Nuveen Green Capital. Former CEO Brad Begin, who purchased the company in 2006, has grown Alpen into one of the high-performance building industry's leading companies, and one of the state of Colorado's best employers. Begin transitions to his role as Chairman of the Board on January 1, 2024, when the move becomes official.

"I am excited to join Alpen, especially at this time," said Zech. "Brad's leadership and vision has guided Alpen into the market leadership position it enjoys today. I'm excited to work with Brad and for him to focus on the company's product design and strategic partnerships. He is truly an industry thought leader, and I have been looking forward to this day for some time."

This CEO announcement is being made on the heels of an important announcement made by the Department of Energy (DOE) at the inaugural meeting of the White House Council on Supply Chain Resilience. The resulting story was

first reported on by the New York Times, stating that the DOE had pledged $275 million to seven different companies to strengthen domestic supply chains and accelerate American clean energy manufacturing. Alpen was selected for negotiation of $5.8 million in funding to help the company retrofit existing facilities in Louisville, CO and Vandergrift, PA, to produce ultra-thin, triple and quad-pane insulated glass units (IGU's) for windows. These retrofitted facilities will be among the first of their kind in the United States.

"Alpen has a ton of momentum from the recent announcement from the Department of Energy," said Zech. "We are passionate about our mission to decarbonize buildings. The DOE opportunity, continued private sector investment, and additions to the Alpen leadership team will allow us to dramatically scale our impact."

"With this opportunity from the DOE we expect to create more than a hundred new jobs, in addition to adding a new CEO who can help focus the company's efforts to scale," said Begin. "Andrew's experience with Nuveen and in the green building industry is vast, as is his experience with Alpen as a board member. His vision for this company is sound and our employees are already enjoying working with him. Alpen will continue to lead the marketplace because Andrew, myself, and the rest of the Alpen team will continue to champion ideas that make our world's buildings more comfortable, more efficient, and more focused on climate resiliency."

As the Chief Operating Officer of Nuveen Green Capital, a leading provider of sustainable commercial real estate finance, Zech led the firm's loan sourcing, transactions, underwriting, partnerships, and go-to-market strategies. Zech specializes in scaling high growth companies, advises several sustainability-focused startup companies, and currently sits on the board of Alpen HPP. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a graduate degree from Georgetown University.

About Alpen

Alpen High Performance Products is an American window and door manufacturer that designs and builds some of the most energy efficient products in North America and the world. Its products are hand-built in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and are delivered with precise, prompt, personal service. Alpen employs leading-edge materials and design innovation to bring an uncompromising level of performance to the commercial and consumer building industry. Please visit

Alpen's website to learn more.

