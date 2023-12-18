Calvetti Ferguson Acquires Local Dallas CPA Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calvetti Ferguson, a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm, has acquired Dallas-based Gummer Group, LLC (“Gummer Group”) effective December 1, 2023.



Calvetti Ferguson ranks as the 159th-largest accounting firm in the U.S., according to Inside Public Accounting , an industry publication.

Gummer Group is a tax-focused CPA firm that serves high-net-worth clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, focusing primarily on family offices. The firm also has experience serving real estate and oil and gas clients.

“Calvetti Ferguson's culture revolves around adding value to their clients, a perspective that aligns seamlessly with our own,” says Chris Gummer, managing partner at Gummer Group.“I am confident that this acquisition will provide our clients with a high level of experience, intentionality, and overall satisfaction with the firm's tailored full-service offerings.”

“With the addition of Gummer Group, our Dallas office will increase its headcount by 25%,” says Jason Ferguson, managing partner at Calvetti Ferguson.“This acquisition will double our family office practice, enhance our expertise, and add to Calvetti Ferguson's brand and market depth in the Dallas market.”

Calvetti Ferguson works with all types of family offices, including new single-family offices to multifamily offices with more complicated requirements, all the while giving clients the personalized service they deserve.

In the fourth quarter, the firm has added a Nashville partner, Nicholas McClay, and a risk advisory service line to its portfolio.

The Calvetti Ferguson Dallas and Fort Worth offices were named a 2023 Top Workplace by the Dallas Morning News and Best Place to Work by the Dallas Business Journal. With the Gummer Group team, the combined Dallas-Fort Worth offices will have over 75 employees.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm based in Texas. The firm provides assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, risk advisory, and technology advisory services to middle-market businesses, family offices, and private equity firms.

