Biosensors And Nanosensors Global Markets And Technologies Report 2023 - Increasing Miniaturization And Integration Of Sensors For Wearable Devices

The global market for biosensors and nanosensors was valued at $28.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $43.5 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028. North America accounts for the largest market share of the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. When segmented by technology, the global market's electrochemical biosensors subsegment holds the largest share, with 33.3%, followed by the MEMS and optoelectric biosensors subsegments. Key market participants include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bayer AG, Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic Inc. and Dexcom Inc., among others.

Biosensors and nanosensors have broad applicability across many applications. Biosensors are used in analytical devices that combine biologically sensitive elements with a physical or chemical transducer to detect the presence of special compounds in an environment.

Biosensors are frequently associated with micro- and nanoscale sensors because the miniaturization increases the number of applications. For example, reducing the size of the sensor element to the scale of the target's physical area provides a higher sensitivity, and reduces reagent volumes and associated costs. In medical applications, miniaturized biosensors enable point-of-care diagnostics, multi-agent detection as well as the potential for use in in vitro as well as in vivo medical applications.

Nanosensors can be applied to chemical or mechanical applications. For example, they can be used to detect chemicals and gases for pollution monitoring or for medical diagnoses as blood-borne sensors or lab-on-a-chip devices. They can monitor physical parameters such as temperature, displacement, flow or act as accelerometers in a microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) device.

Nanosensors can be applied to biological or surgical requirements to detect and transfer nanoparticle information to other devices. They can also be used in the development of silicon computer chips or nanorobotics applications.

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global market for biosensors and nanosensors by product type, technology, application and geography. The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market trends, with 2022 considered as the base year, as well as estimates for 2023 through 2028, with projections of CAGR across this forecast period.

The report also includes a discussion of technological, regulatory and competitive elements as well as the economic trends affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market for biosensors and nanosensors and identifies the current trends within the industry. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market.

The Report Includes



44 data tables and 20 additional tables

An overview of the global market landscape related to the biosensor and nanosensor technologies

In-depth analysis of the global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2024, 2026, and 2028. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to biosensor and nanosensor technologies, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by product type, technology, application, and geographical region

Detailed description about types of biosensor components i.e. biological and physical, basic characteristics and types of biosensors; and discussion on future of biosensors and nanosensors market with regulatory standards

An outlook of the ESG perspectives in the market for biosensors and nanosensors

Analysis of patents published on the biosensors and nanosensors

Overview of merger and acquisition (M&A) activities and venture fundings in the biosensors and nanosensors industry Company profiles of the leading market participants

