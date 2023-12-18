U.S. Dermal Fillers Market Size To Surpass USD 3.61 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 7.1%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to the report by Fortune Business Insights, the U.S. dermal fillers market size is projected to reach USD 3.61 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2029 Pune, India, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. dermal fillers market size is expected to expand from USD 2.24 billion in 2022 to USD 3.61 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2029. The industry growth is being driven by increasing R&D initiatives and the launch of new products. Fortune Business InsightsTM cites this information in its research report, titled“U.S. Dermal Fillers Market, 2022-2029”. Key Industry Development: April 2022 – Allergan Aesthetics rolled out HArmonyCa. This constituted a dual effect hybrid injectable with hyaluronic acid, two active ingredients, and calcium hydroxyapatite.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing volume of procedures and clinical trials carried out by major stakeholders to meet the needs of the U.S. population is anticipated to drive market expansion.

Segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.

New trends in the market lead to more adoption of these procedures, which will fuel the market growth. The increasing number of dermal filler procedures for the treatment of the aforementioned complications fuels the market growth.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report: Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie Inc.) (U.S.), Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), Merz Pharma (Germany), GALDERMA (Switzerland), Suneva Medical (U.S.), Prollenium Medical Technologies (Canada), Bioxis pharmaceuticals (France), Sinclair (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 7.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 3.61Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 2.24 billion Historical Data 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 84 Segments covered By Material, Product, Application, End-user





Segments:

Hyaluronic Acid Segment to Register Substantial Expansion Owing to Rising Launch of New Products

Based on material, the market is segmented into calcium hydroxylapatite, hyaluronic acid, fat fillers, poly-l-lactic acid, PMMA, and others. The hyaluronic acid segment is expected to record a notable surge through the forecast period. The surge can be attributed to the rising number of product launches.

Biodegradable Segment to Record Commendable Growth Due to Increasing Product Adoption

Based on product, the U.S. market for dermal fillers is fragmented into non-biodegradable and biodegradable. Of these, the biodegradable segment is projected to register appreciable growth over the study period. The rise is being driven by a broad range of benefits such as efficacy and safety and the extensive availability of products.

Wrinkle Correction Segment to Exhibit Notable Rise Driven by Increasing R&D Initiatives

Based on application, the market can be subdivided into lip enhancement, scar treatment, restoration of volume/fullness, wrinkle correction, and others. Of these, the wrinkle correction segment is estimated to record a considerable CAGR throughout the analysis period. The rise can be credited to the growing investments for extensive research and development.

By Material



Hyaluronic Acid

Calcium Hydroxylapatite

Poly-L-Lactic Acid

PMMA (Poly (methyl methacrylate))

Fat Fillers Others

By Product



Biodegradable Non-biodegradable

By Application



Scar Treatment

Wrinkle Correction Treatment

Lip Enhancement

Restoration of Volume/Fullness Others





Drivers and Restraints:

Market Share to Surge Due to Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

The U.S. dermal fillers market growth is being impelled by the escalating demand for minimally invasive procedures. The rise can be credited due to the surging inclination of people toward hassle free methods for the improvement of aesthetic appearance.

However, the industry expansion could be hampered by the biodegradable nature of products, the need for repeated treatments, and the soaring economic burden on patients.





Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies to Enter into Partnership Agreements to Strengthen their Positions

Prominent dermal fillers companies are focused on the adoption of a series of strategic initiatives for gaining a strong footing. The initiatives include mergers, acquisitions, product developments, and others. Besides, several industry participants are entering into collaborations and partnership agreements for strengthening their market position.





FAQ's

How big is the Dermal Fillers Market in the U.S.?

The U.S. Dermal Fillers Market size was valued at USD 2.24 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period.

What is the current size of U.S. Dermal Fillers Market?

U.S. Dermal Fillers Market size estimated at USD 2.24 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.61 billion by 2029.





