GXO Appoints Jorge Guanter As President Of Americas And Asia Pacific

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that Jorge Guanter has been appointed President of its Americas and Asia Pacific (AMAPAC) business, succeeding Eduardo Pelleissone who will depart GXO in March 2024. The role, reporting to CEO Malcolm Wilson, has responsibility for managing operations in 12 countries, with a priority focus on North America.



“Jorge brings a unique breadth of management and operations expertise having led our Industrials division in North America as well as our operations in Asia, Latin America and Mexico,” said Malcolm Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, GXO.“Jorge has a proven track record of developing and growing existing and new customers, delivering record sales growth, and providing excellent customer service which is at the heart of every successful company.”

Guanter, who is based in the U.S., has more than two decades of experience across engineering, operations and supply chain. Since 2021, he has served as division president of Industrials in the Americas & Asia Pacific business, where he drove record business wins and served top brands, including Boeing, BP, Ingersoll-Rand and Raytheon, while also leading GXO's International division with operations in Asia, Mexico and Latin America. Prior to joining GXO, he held senior roles at Cargill and Airbus Military.

Guanter assumes this role at a time when GXO is well positioned to grow its market share, particularly in North America, following its acquisition of PFSweb, Inc. in October. The acquisition expands GXO's offerings in high growth verticals, including cosmetics and luxury goods across North America and Europe, as well as its service capabilities, including high touch customer care, secure payments, fraud protection and distributed order orchestration systems.

“On behalf of the entire GXO team, I thank Eduardo for all his contributions to leading our AMAPAC business and wish him continued success. He has done a fantastic job deepening talent, standardizing structure, improving efficiency, and winning terrific new customers,” said Wilson.“He has brought tremendous passion, expertise, and energy to GXO, and we appreciate his continued support to ensure a seamless transition.”

GXO currently employs approximately 33,000 team members across more than 400 warehouse locations in the Americas & Asia Pacific.

