Coinsdo Assures Safety And Security Of Coinwallet Amidst Ledger Module Incident

Singapore , Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinsDo, a leading player in the cryptocurrency wallet and blockchain services sector, wishes to address concerns arising from recent news about the Ledger module, as reported by Yu Xian of SlowMist.

On the evening of the 14th, it was reported that the Ledger module had been hijacked and tampered with in the supply chain, potentially affecting numerous DApps that rely on the affected Ledger Connect Kit.

CoinsDo understands the gravity of this situation and the concerns our users may have regarding the security and integrity of their digital assets.

We want to assure our users and partners that our CoinWallet and plug-in versions remain secure and untouched by this incident.

CoinWallet's infrastructure is not built using the Ledger module, and therefore, our systems have not been compromised in this security breach.

CoinWallet's technology is distinct and independent from the Ledger module.

Our MPC-powered wallet was developed in-house, with an emphasis on robustness and resilience against external threats.

Furthermore, we actively monitor our systems for any unusual activity and are committed to providing timely updates.

Our security team is vigilant and equipped to handle emerging threats, ensuring the safety of our users' assets.

While CoinWallet's services remain secure, we urge our users to exercise caution, especially when interacting with DApps.

We recommend verifying the security of DApps before conducting any transactions.

CoinWallet stands with the broader crypto community during these challenging times. We remain dedicated to providing a secure and reliable crypto wallet for our users.

Our commitment to security and trust is unwavering, and we will continue to uphold the highest standards in protecting our users' assets. About CoinsDo:

CoinsDo is a Singaporean company at the forefront of non-custodial digital asset management solutions.

With a focus on security and scalability, CoinsDo provides the infrastructure that companies and individuals alike require to enter and thrive in the web3 space.



