Icad Expands Executive Sales Leadership Team As Business Grows

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bill Keyes shifts and expands his role to Senior Vice President, Global Sales Operations and Peter Graham joins iCAD as Senior Vice President, North American Sales to accelerate growth while organization adds new products and partnerships.

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc . (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader in innovative cancer-detection solutions, today announced the expansion of its sales leadership with the addition of Peter Graham, as Senior Vice President, North American Sales and a role change for Bill Keyes to Senior Vice President, Global Sales Operations, both effective immediately.

“Together, Bill and Peter bring proven expertise to drive growth, increase revenue, and deliver results. As we expand iCAD's impact worldwide, introduce new solutions under the ProFound Breast Health Suite portfolio, and launch programs with new partners, experienced and seasoned sales leadership is critical to the success of our organization,” said Michelle Strong, Chief Operations Officer of iCAD.

Since joining iCAD in December of 2022, Bill Keyes has developed and deployed sales processes and procedures to organize a more streamlined sales operation and provide for a deeper view of iCAD's customers and areas for growth. In his new role, Keyes will continue to provide sales operation guidance in North America and beyond, while building partnerships and business strategies for global growth.

Peter Graham is assuming responsibilities for revenue growth across North America, bringing more than 20 years of experience in the breast health, diagnostic, and medical solutions space including roles at Tempus Labs, Arterys, Volpara and Xoft. Under Peter's leadership, iCAD will be adding sales staff to support its growth.“We're thrilled to welcome Peter to iCAD. His expertise in women's health solutions, knowledge of the market needs and collaborative spirit are aligned with iCAD's aim to bring best-in-class artificial intelligence (AI) informed mammograms and risk assessment solutions to women everywhere, helping create a world where cancer can't hide,” said Ms. Strong.

About iCAD, Inc.

iCAD, Inc . (NASDAQ: ICAD) is a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can't hide by providing clinically proven AI-powered solutions that enable medical providers to accurately and reliably detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes. Headquartered in Nashua, N.H., iCAD's industry-leading ProFound Breast Health Suite provides AI-powered mammography analysis for breast cancer detection, density assessment and risk evaluation. The ProFound Breast Health Suite is cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and has received CE mark and Health Canada licensing. Used by thousands of providers serving millions of patients, ProFound is available in over 50 countries. In the last five years alone, iCAD estimates reading more than 40 million mammograms worldwide, with nearly 30% being tomosynthesis. For more information, visit .

iCAD Media Contacts:

Media Inquiries: ...

Investor Inquiries: ...