Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. To Present At The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today that its management team will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024.
Inspire is scheduled to present at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast here .
A webcast replay of the presentation will be available for two weeks following the presentation in the Event Archive section of Inspire's Investor website at .
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
Investor and Media Contact
Ezgi Yagci
Vice President, Investor Relations
...
617-549-2443
