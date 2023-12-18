Nasdaq Named To Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index For The Eighth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), one of the most prestigious environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ranking benchmarks, for the eighth consecutive year. Nasdaq is one of 11 diversified financial services companies selected for inclusion in the North America index.



“Nasdaq's inclusion in the DJSI for the eighth consecutive year is a reflection of our long-standing commitment to advancing best-in-class ESG practices across our entire organization,” said Nina Eisenman, Vice President and Head of Corporate ESG Strategy at Nasdaq .“We are proud to be recognized for our efforts to reduce our environmental impact, create an inclusive workplace, and uphold robust corporate governance policies.”

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices were established in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks on the market. The indices are float-adjusted market capitalization indices that measure the performance of companies selected using ESG criteria.

The Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index comprises North American sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. It represents the top 20% of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria.

Nasdaq's 2023 DJSI scorecard received notable improvement from the prior year period in the following categories: Sustainable Finance, Climate Strategy, Labor Practice Indicators, Occupational Health & Safety, Financial Inclusion, and Customer Relationship Management.

Nasdaq's approach to ESG is focused both internally – by managing the company's ESG-related risks and opportunities, as well as the corresponding impact the organization has across its own operations – and externally through the market-driven ESG products and services it offers to help clients support their own objectives. For more information on Nasdaq's corporate sustainability initiatives, please visit: .

