Religious Coexistence Center Denounces Deadly Israeli Attack On Gaza Church

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 18 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Interfaith Coexistence Research Center Monday condemned an attack by Israeli snipers in the Holy Family Church complex in the Gaza Strip, which killed a woman and her daughter and wounded others.In a statement, head of the center Father Nabil Haddad expressed his strong condemnation of "this ugly terrorist attack and arrogance, which was perpetrated in violation of the sanctity of life and targeted a place where families took refuge for safety from the horrors of war.""This crime bore the horrific hallmarks of a war waged by the occupation forces in disregard of international law, conventions and treaties and the sanctity of places of worship, with utter savagery and barbarism, which are rising along with the number of innocent victims, including women and children," he said."what happened in the Holy Family Church in Gaza, and the blatant breach of protected areas, such as churches, mosques, hospitals and others, depicts the viciousness of the ongoing war in Gaza, that must awaken consciences," Haddad added.The statement said Jordanians stand behind His Majesty King Abdullah's leadership and his tireless efforts to stop the aggression, noting the airdrops of humanitarian aid to Gaza by the Royal Air Force.