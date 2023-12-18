Minister: Jordan Fights War Against Drug Militias On Behalf Of Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 18 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communications and government spokesperson Muhannad Mubaideen said that Jordan is waging a war on behalf of the countries of the region on its northern borders against drug militias supported by regional powers that push for smuggling, attacking Jordan, and corrupting society.In a press statement on Monday, Mubaideen noted a concerning qualitative shift in the smuggling process as smugglers now employ new methods to traffic both drugs and weapons, a trend that Jordan had warned about three years ago and since the onset of the Syrian crisis. The warning highlighted attempts by smugglers in the southern border area of Syria to inundate Jordan and neighboring countries with drugs.Regarding the ongoing clashes between the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army and drug smugglers along the northern border, Mubaideen stated that these smugglers constitute a network of organized militias supported by regional and non-regional powers that aim to devastate neighboring countries with the illicit drug trade.Mubaideen underlined that Jordan views this as an ongoing war, undertaken on behalf of the entire region, not solely for the protection of its society. He underscored the peril posed by militias and illicit forces that engage in black-market activities, emphasizing that the Jordan Armed Forces are actively pursuing operations and monitoring developments.He also underlined the need to strike with an iron fist anyone who attempts to introduce or sell drugs within the Kingdom, commending the crucial role played by the Armed Forces in this regard.A military source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces confirmed that armed clashes with border guard forces and armed groups along the northern border have been ongoing since Monday morning. These clashes have successfully thwarted the smuggling of substantial quantities of drugs and automatic and missile weapons.The source also said that the armed groups are now being expelled into Syria, while a number of injuries have occurred among members of the Jordan border guard forces, describing their health condition as ranging from good to moderate.The recent days have witnessed an escalation in these operations, transitioning from infiltration attempts and smuggling to armed clashes, with the aim of forcibly crossing the border by targeting border guard forces.The source stated that these clashes are a continuation of what these armed groups have been doing for days and have resulted in the death of a member of the armed forces and the injury of another, in addition to the death of a number of smugglers and the arrest of one of them.The armed forces are actively monitoring the movements of these groups, addressing attempts to destabilize national security. The military source affirmed the commitment to taking all necessary measures to deter and pursue these groups, wherever they may be.