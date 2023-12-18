Lawmakers Convene With Government Team Attending

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 18 (Petra) -- Parliamentary blocs and the Palestine Parliamentary Committee said Monday they stand with the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army in protecting the northern borders from arms- and drug-smuggling gangs.In an oversight session chaired by Speaker Ahmad Safadi and attended by the government team to discuss the Israeli war on Gaza, lawmakers said the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip continued for the 73rd day in a row with children, women and innocent civilians being killed and infrastructure and homes destroyed "within full sight of a world that claims (advocacy for) democracy, freedom and human rights."They commended Jordan's firm stance, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in support of the Palestinian issue and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.The MPs also saluted the Palestinian resistance and its steadfastness in the face of Israel's war machine, noting that the resistance sent a message to the whole world that "we are here, and we will not leave our land."Speaker Safadi adjourned the fifth plenum of the third and last ordinary session of the 19th Jordanian Parliament before completing discussion of queries raised by MPs and the government's reply to them.